Soon, customers could connect with the Legal Metrology Department by reporting on violations of packaged commodity rules and measurements through a toll-free number and messenger application.

The initiative is part of the department move to curb unfair trade practices by encouraging the public to report on violations using the latest technology and easy-to-reach communication methods.

“We are working on a proposal to launch a toll-free number. Consumers could report on cases related to violations of the provisions of the Standards of Weights and Measures using this facility. The Department would also take up a proposal to offer a helpline, where the public could file complaints using messenger applications,” said R. Rammohan, Deputy Controller of the Central zone of the Legal Metrology Department, Ernakulam.

The messenger app and toll-free number facilities would help them act instantly on complaints launched by the consumers. The consumers would also be vigilant against flouting of rules by reporting irregularities. At present, the department offices have its landline numbers through which consumers could alert the officials on various violations. Consumers could also lodge their complaints in writing to the central offices concerned.

Shortage of manpower remains a major hurdle for the department. Only one enforcement officer is available in a taluk and they are already burdened by routine works that include verification and re-verification of the weighing and measuring instruments, stamping and calibration of auto/taxi fair meters, and re-verification of vertical storage tanks.

However, the department has plans to hold surprise checks in shops and commercial establishments this Onam against those found violating rules regarding rates and measurements of various products. The inspectors on the ground will prevent fleecing of the public during the festival season. Action would be taken against textile shops, provision shops, ration outlets and vendors found charging prices above the fixed rates for various products.