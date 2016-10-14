The drought situation assessment report prepared by the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has recommended a drought mitigation programme with special thrust on water conservation.

The report proposes stern steps to check illegal tapping of drinking water pipelines and curbs on using piped water for washing vehicles. It recommends a reduce, reuse and recycle policy to maximise the use of water.

The SDMA has mooted a decentralised system involving the district administration, people’s representatives, and district-level officials of the Kerala Water Authority and the departments of Irrigation, Groundwater, Public Works, Electricity and Revenue for drinking water supply to drought-prone districts.

Curbs on water use

It proposes restricting the use of water tanker lorries to areas in dire need and only after assessing the demand. District Collectors should be directed to adhere to prescribed norms for the repair of pipelines, repair of motors and tanks, extension of pipelines, and ensure time-bound completion of the works.

The report calls for steps to guard drinking water sources and prevent dumping of waste.