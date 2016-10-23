Governor P. Sathasivam has congratulated the Vice Chancellors of Mahatma Gandhi University, the Cochin University of Science and Technology, and the University of Kerala on the varsities having received the PURSE aid from the Union Department of Science and Technology.

A press note issued here on Saturday said the Promotion of University Research and Scientific Excellence (PURSE) scheme, which focusses on rejuvenation of research, had recently chosen these universities using the Scopus database during 2002-12.

Ranking

Of the 30 universities selected nationwide, Mahatma Gandhi University was ranked eighth, Cusat 10th, and Kerala University 15th.