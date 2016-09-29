The Neyyattinkara diocese has announced new episcopal vicars for the diocese.

The new vicars are Msgr. Rufus Pious Lean, Msgr. Vincent K. Peter, and Msgr. V.P. Jose. They were working as regional coordinators of Nedumangad, Kattakada, and Neyyattinkara, respectively.

The announcement was made during the celebration feast of Bishop Vincent Samuel.

Msgr. Rufus Pious Lean is parish priest of St. Joseph’s Church, Karikonam. Msgr. Vincent K. Peter is rector of the Kurisumala pilgrim centre, and Msgr. V.P. Jose is parish priest of Immaculate Conception Cathedral, Neyyattinkara.