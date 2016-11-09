Three persons were killed in separate road accidents in the city on Tuesday. In an accident at Thiruvallam junction on Tuesday night, Balan, 55, a pedestrian, was killed when a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus ran him over. The body has been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital.

A 67-year-old retired professor was run over by a KSRTC bus after his scooter hit a lorry at Poojappura. The deceased was identified as Radhakrishnan Unnithan of Kodunganoor, near Vattiyurkavu.

The city traffic police said the accident occurred when he tried to overtake the lorry. He hit the side of the lorry, fell on the road and was run over by the bus. He was taken to a nearby hospital but could not be saved.

In another accident, Midhosh Meltus, 19, of Balaramapuram was killed after he was run over by a lorry near the Nemom police station. The police said Midhosh was riding pillion on a motorbike ridden by his friend Nandu. Around 1.30 p.m. after waiting at a signal, the motorbike took off at a great speed, and skidded after going a few hundred metres.

Midhosh was thrown off the bike in the impact. He was run over by a lorry that came from behind.