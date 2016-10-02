Winners of the poetry competition organised by the Thirunalloor Sahitya Vedi will be presented with prizes at the Thirunalloor birth anniversary meeting to be held at Press Club here at 3.30 p.m. on October 8.

The first prize in the general category goes to H. Muthumma of Pilappully, Palakkad. The second prize is shared by Sreelatha Madhu of Kannur and Thomas George Santhinagar of Thiruvananthapuram.

College category

In the college category, the award goes to Aswathi R. Jeevan of Government College, Madapally. The second prize is shared by Harishma P.C. of Cooperative College, Parappangadi, and Athira P. of S.N. Women’s College, Kollam.