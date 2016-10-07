Heralding a significant shift in road construction in the State, Public Works Minister G. Sudhakaran on Thursday formally launched the manufacture of bituminous mix with waste plastic as a binding agent for use on public roads.

The Public Works Department will lay the 1-km stretch from Marayamuttom to Palliyode in the Parassala Assembly constituency with bituminous concrete, mixed with 10 per cent of shredded plastic waste, on an experimental basis.

The government would adopt the technology for PWD roads and those coming under local self-government institutions, Mr. Sudhakaran said at the programme held at the Central Mixing Plant at Akkulam.

Clean Kerala Company Ltd., an initiative of the State government, has been entrusted with the responsibility of supplying shredded plastic.

Cheaper too

The addition of plastic also brings down the cost of road construction as plastic is supplied at Rs.20 per kg whereas bitumen costs Rs.26 a kg, an official said.

The State government’s efforts to adopt the technology are aided by R. Vasudevan, Dean and Head of the Chemistry Department of the Thiagarajar College of Engineering, Madurai. He has been instrumental in implementing the patented technology in nearly 10 States.

Usage of plastic makes roads capable of withstanding wear and tear for at least 10 years without the need for maintenance.

“The binding property of plastic prevents seepage and road damage due to water stagnation,” Prof. Vasudevan told The Hindu .