The finale of The Hindu Young World Painting Competition 2017-18 will take place at the Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya, Nalanchira, on December 23.

The competition, which has junior and senior categories, will begin at 10 a.m. and the prizes will be distributed at 1 p.m. The junior category has students in classes 4 to 6 and those in the senior category, in classes 7 to 9. Every participant will receive a participation certificate. Apart from the first, second, and third prizes, there will be a number of consolation prizes. Students can register for the event from 8.30 a.m. at the venue.

Selected students would have received an intimation from The Hindu with the venue and time details.

Trip at your own cost

Finalists should reach the venue with their intimation letter/SMS at their own cost. Use of sketch pens and marker pens are to be avoided. Paper will be given by the organisers.

The finale topic will be announced at the venue. Judges’ decision will be final. The paintings become the sole property of The Hindu and will not be returned. For details, call D. Sreesagar at Ph: 9645450189.

The event is being presented by Thyrocare. Arrow Publications is the knowledge partner. Navajeevan Bethany Vidyalaya is the venue partner.