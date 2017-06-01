The devastating effects of tobacco

more-in

If images could change hearts, the images of devastation wrought by tobacco being taken out on a train by the Thiruvananthapuram Railway Division should do the trick.

As part of the observance of ‘World No Tobacco Day’ on Wednesday, the Division took out an ‘exhibition train’ from here, featuring posters and pamphlets on the ill-effects of tobacco use. Partnering the Division were the Indian Dental Association (IDA), the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

“Most of the people start smoking as a fashion and eventually get addicted to this habit. It not only affects the individuals but their families as well,” said Divisional Railway Manager Prakash, while flagging off the train. The event also saw RPF personnel putting up a performance against the dark forces who promote substance abuse and a flash mob by students of the Noorul Islam University and the PMS College of Dental Sciences.

The DRM said the RPF will campaign for passenger security and will promote passenger security number ‘182’ in the coming days. “Our Division will campaign on passenger security and will observe World Level Crossing Day on June 2 to reduce accidents related to level-crossings,” he added.

Former RCC professor Babu Mathew called for active intervention from the government to check tobacco use. The IDA secretary general Ashok Dhoble pointed out that around one million persons were dying due to tobacco in the country every year.

The IDA State president Sabu Kurian, Thiruvananthapuram railway hospital chief medical superintendent Mary Mathew, RCC associate professor Chandramohan, IDA Kerala secretary Suresh Kumar and SRMU general secretary Gopikrishna spoke.