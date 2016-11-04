The government intends to put in place 10 ecotourism circuits in the State, Minister for Forest K. Raju told the Assembly on Thursday.

He was participating in question hour.

The ecotourism circuits are Neyyar-Kottoor-Shenduruny-Achencoil; Konni-Gavi-Thekkady-Wagamon; Munnar-Iravikulam-Chinnar; Athirappilly-Parambikulam-Vazhachal; Nelliampathy-Peechi-Siruvani -Vazhani; Kannur north; Wayanad circuit; Kottiyoor-Ranipuram-Parappa; Silent Valley-Nilambur; and Wayanad special circuit. Kasaragod-Kannur mangrove circuit would also be put in place.

Tourists to these centres would be given the facility to visit multiple places under one booking, he said.

The government is running tourism projects in 60 forest areas ensuirng due importance to environment protection.

The income from ecotourism schemes was being given to tourism committees and, through them, to Adivasis who acted as protectors of forests.

The government was considering a proposal to allow more tourists to Gavi.

Steps were being taken to ensure lodging facilities at ecotourism centres.

The proposed zoo at Puthoor, near Thrissur, spread over more than 300 acres, would be a world-class facility, the Minister said.

