Thiruvananthapuram

Ten arrested in murder case

The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police on Tuesday arrested 10 persons suspected to be involved in a murder during New Year celebrations in Balaramapuram.

The police identified the arrested as Prasad, 33; Anish Kumar, 30; Rajeev, 29; Ajayan, 35; Sreejith, 25; Abhijith, 18; Sajeev, 29; Vijeesh, 25; Vipin, 29; and Vijilal, 29; all natives of Parakuzhy. They were nabbed by a special team constituted by Neyyattinkara DySP B. Harikumar. Arunjith alias Pinku, a history-sheeter who was involved in several crimes, was killed in clashes at Parakuzhy in the early hours of Monday.

