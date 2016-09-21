The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has suspended a Sub Engineer over the death of a contract employee. Sreekanth, a contract employee at the Peyad section, died due to electric shock. Rahul, a Sub Engineer, was suspended following the preliminary inquiry into the incident. Power Minister Kadakampally Surendran has asked the Chief Engineer to submit a report within three days after a detailed inquiry. The Minister said that steps should be taken to prevent such accidents. He visited the deceased employee’s house and expressed his condolences.

