Councillors to meet today, proposals to be sent to Centre

: The city Corporation has called for suggestions regarding the Smart City project proposal from all councillors from the 100 wards as well as from the public. On Tuesday, a meeting of all the councillors will be held at the Corporation office, in which they can submit suggestions from their respective wards.

The public can also send in their suggestions regarding the project to the WhatsApp number 8281498001 or to the e-mail id – tvmmayor@gmail.com. Suggestions for logo and taglines for the proposal can also be sent.

The Union government has included Thiruvananthapuram in the first list of seven capital cities for the competition to be developed as smart cities. The city was not part of the list of the initial list of 98 cities to be developed as smart cities, in which Kochi was the only city selected from Kerala.

In the first phase of selection, Thiruvananthapuram came second behind Kochi, when cities in the State were ranked on various performance parameters.

“We have to send the proposals to the Union government by the end of October. We had the option of accepting suggestions related to specific areas. But we thought it’s better to get suggestions from all the 100 wards. Ward-level meetings have been conducted. The councillors will bring us suggestions that were evolved at these meetings. We have to narrow down our choices from these suggestions,” said Corporation Mayor V.K. Prasanth.

The suggestions will have to be sent in under three separate heads — Retrofit projects, Redevelopment projects and Greenfield projects. Retrofit projects are for the improvement of existing facilities. For these, a minimum area of 500 acres will have to be selected.

Redevelopment projects aim at developing new facilities to replace existing ones, including housing and commercial establishments. A minimum area of 50 acres will have to be allocated for this.

Greenfield projects will be situated in the outer areas of the cities on unused land.