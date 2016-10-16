Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) has handed over a cheque for Rs.4 crore to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as its contribution towards the programmes being implemented by the Suchitwa Mission in its efforts to get Kerala declared as open defecation-free State. The amount was collected from CIAL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds. Additional Chief Secretary and Managing Director of CIAL V. J. Kurien and Chief Executive Director of the Suchitwa Mission K. Vasuki were present.

Please Wait while comments are loading...