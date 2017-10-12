Students pitch in for a cause

more-in

A group of college students from the city will hold a football tournament next month at the Central stadium here to raise funds to treat cancer patients.

The group of 21 students from the Christ Nagar College in Maranalloor and the Lourde Matha Engineering College in Kuttichal, have been actively organising various charity programmes with the help of couple of their faculty members.

Contributing to society

“All of us studied together at the Christ Nagar School in Thiruvallam. When we got to college, we wanted to contribute in some way to society. We talked to Professor Vinod and the college manager,Father Robin Anandakattu, who gave us moral and financial support in our initiatives,” says R. Sabarinath, one of the students who is part of the group.

One of their first interventions was at the Shanthi Mandiram, a Psycho Social Rehabilitation Centre, where they distributed clothes to the residents.

“It’s a place where people who have been treated and cured at mental health institutions, but who do not want to go back to their relatives, are lodged. We found that one of the things that was lacking there was new clothes for the residents. In each place that we go to, we try to find out what is the most necessary thing that the people there need,” says M. Sreelal, another member of the group.

Health camp

They later organised a health camp, with special screening for cancer, at the Kottur tribal settlements.

According to them, more than 70 people participated in this camp.

Classes for children

The group also conducts classes three days a week for the residents of the Divine Children’s Home in the city.

The football tournament, for school and college students, is for them one of the ways to generate funds to systematically step up their activities.

“We have approached various firms, who have agreed to sponsor the tournament. The tournament titled ‘Expo 2017’ will be held from November 13 to 18,” says Mr. Sabarinath.