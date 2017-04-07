Student’s murder: 16 held

People making use of an ordinary boat in the absence of ferry services of State Water Transport Department on account of the hartal in Alappuzha on Friday.

The police have arrested 16 persons in connection with the murder of Ananthu Ashokan, a Plus Two student, at Cherthala.

The teenager was killed by a gang near a temple on Wednesday. Seven of the arrested were juveniles and schoolmates of the deceased.

The murder was an offshoot of the skirmishes over minor issues in the past. All the arrested were Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) workers, but the murder had no political overtones, top police officers said.

Hartal observed

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and the Congress observed a hartal in Alappuzha district on Friday in protest against the murder. Shops and establishments remained closed. Private vehicles and a few of the KSRTC buses on long routes plied. The Cherthala town and Punnapra South grama panchayats were exempted from the hartal on account of temple festivals there.

CPI(M) district secretary Saji Cheriyan alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), RSS, and Congress were behind the murders that had taken place in Alappuzha district in recent times. The violence was intended to create a sense of fear among people. He accused the Congress of having allowed criminal gangs to thrive during the tenure of the former United Democratic Front (UDF) government.

BJP district unit president K. Soman said the CPI(M) was trying to politicise murders that were non-political in nature. The CPI(M) felt insecure as many youngsters among its cadres were deserting the party and joining the BJP, he said.