School students got some important lessons on waste management and their role in it at a seminar on ‘Scientific waste management’ organised by the Suchitwa Mission as part of the week-long Gandhi Jayanti celebrations here on Monday.

Inaugurating the seminar, Mayor V.K. Prasanth urged the students to make ‘My waste, my responsibility’ their mission in the context of waste management becoming a critical problem.Waste management, he said, was one of the biggest challenges faced by local authorities worldwide. Students, therefore, had the responsibility of making effective interventions in this area and guiding their elders too.

Students from SMV Government Model HSS, Overbridge; St. John’s Model HSS, Nalanchira; Government Higher Secondary School for Girls, Cotton Hill, Vazhuthacaud; and MSW students from the Loyola College of Social Sciences were present.