Unnecessary delay in disposing of applications for permits to be avoided.

Strict action will be taken to demolish unauthorised constructions in the city.

This was decided at a meeting to discuss issues relating to the Town Planning committee of the city Corporation here on Thursday.

One-day permits

The meeting, inaugurated by Mayor V.K. Prasanth, decided to dispose of applications for one-day permits the same day, and those for regular permits in a time-bound manner. Unnecessary delays in disposing of applications would be avoided.

In case of gaps in applications, notice to resolve them would be issued at one go.

To improve the functioning of squads, these would be set up at the regional level. The squads will also function on holidays.

The committee should be informed of further steps to be taken regarding illegal constructions within one week, the meeting said.

At present, it is the Corporation Secretary who issues letters to police stations for stopping unauthorised constructions.

Owing to the time delay involved in the process, it was decided at the meeting to entrust the officials who issue orders for stopping work with issuing letters to police stations.

Special squad

A special squad would be set up under an Assistant Executive Engineer to inspect if high-rise buildings were following fire safety measures.

The meeting was presided over by the Town Planning standing committee chairman R. Satheesh Kumar.