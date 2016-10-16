: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar has called upon academic institutions to develop cost-effective innovations to ensure that the country’s space programme stayed ahead in the competitive scenario.

He was delivering in absentia an address at the fourth convocation of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) here on Saturday. The speech of Mr. Kumar, who is the chairman of the IIST governing council, was screened at the function.

Mr. Kumar exhorted the Indian academia and industry to capture a significant portion of the global space market.

He said private institutions and industries across the globe were seriously considering the possibility of developing space tourism, transportation and infrastructure.

“We would require innovative approaches to remain relevant in the competition. It is a matter of pride that the country’s first astronomy observatory Astrosat, whose major payloads were entirely realised by academic institutions, completed a year of operation last month,” he said.

He also called for the IIST to forge collaborations with similar institutions such as NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory to evolve innovative and original solutions to various problems.

IIST Chancellor U.R. Rao and Director V.K. Dadhwal also addressed the gathering. Degrees were conferred on 572 students who completed BTech., MTech., MS and PhD degrees between 2010 and 2014.

The Chairman, Board of Management’s Gold Medal for Best Academic Performer were bagged by Mithun Neelakandan, S. Sajin and Mohit Singh Malik for the year 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively.

The Director’s Gold Medal for the Best All-rounder was won by Priyanka Natani, Gaurav Harsha and Aditya Duhan for the respective years.

Incidentally, the fourth convocation of the IIST was held on the 85th birth anniversary of the former President and founding Chancellor of the institution.