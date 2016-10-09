: The symptoms of Autism, a neurodevelopmental disorder characterised by impaired communication, social interaction and abnormal behaviour, can be cured up to a large extent if diagnosis and developmental intervention are undertaken at a very early age, said Dr. Babu George, Director-in-Charge of the Child Development Centre (CDC) here.

The symptoms usually begin to manifest in the first three years, and as the child grows older, the effectiveness of the interventions in changing his or her behavioural issues will decline gradually.

He was speaking at Toe by Toe 2016, a one-day seminar on ‘Remedial strategies to develop learning skills in autistic kids,’ held here on Saturday as part of Bodhayanam Month, a State-wide awareness campaign on learning and developmental disabilities in children.

He said CDC has developed a diagnostic tool which can identify the symptoms of Autism and related Autistic Spectrum Disorders (ASDs) with the help of paediatricians, speech therapists and behaviour psychologists.

Given that scientists are still uncertain about the factors causing these disorders, a permanent cure has not been found. So the best remedy for the disorder is early intervention in the child’s development process by a multidisciplinary team comprising paediatricians, developmental paediatricians, therapists, clinical psychologists, he said.