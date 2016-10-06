V.T. Balram and Roji M. John, MLAs, take lime juice to end their fast in protest against the fee hike in private self-financing medical colleges, in the capital on Wednesday.— Photo: S. Mahinsha

Says private medical colleges would have had a free run if UDF had not taken up fee hike

: Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has said the prolonged agitation by the United Democratic Front (UDF) has achieved its objectives, besides succeeding in unmasking the government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Addressing a press conference to announce the decision to call off the hunger strike of two UDF legislators in the Assembly on Wednesday, Mr. Chennithala said the UDF had established very clearly the government’s foul play in conceding a higher fee structure for private self-financing medical and dental colleges.

“The stir was an unqualified success, coming as it did within four months of the LDF rule. Private medical colleges would have had a free run if the UDF had not taken up the issue in public interest. Moreover, the agitation witnessed united action by the UDF and the Congress,” Mr. Chennithala said.

Protest against CM

Meanwhile, Youth Congress workers carrying black flags tried to stop Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Karipur airport on Wednesday night. The police dispersed the protesters, led by Riyas Mukkoli, by resorting to a lathicharge. A few activists were injured.