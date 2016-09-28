District Collector S. Venkatesapathy has said that employees should understand that lives are dependent on files reaching them and they should take a humane approach keeping this in mind. He was speaking at a meeting convened at the Collectorate on Tuesday to discuss the immediate steps to be taken to speed up the resurvey process.

He said that several complaints had cropped up regarding land surveys. Officers should ensure that complaints regarding name change and survey numbers in land-related documents were addressed immediately, said the Collector.

Meeting on Oct. 13

Land Revenue Deputy Collector Raghupathi directed all employees, including the additional tahsildars to be at the taluk office, on October 13 with all the land survey-related documents and files. The files which were in the possession of previous surveyors and those which were with the current surveyors should be submitted to the head surveyors. Clerks and draughtsman should collect all related files in their respective offices within one week.