: A ban on revision of estimate or limiting it to 5 per cent of the initial estimate, quality-based payment, organisational changes and grading of contractors based on performance are among the short, mid and long-term actions proposed by Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) to end corruption and malpractices in the execution of works, transfers and postings in the Public Works Department (PWD).

Preparation of estimate, execution and measurement of works by different officers have been mooted as the short-term/immediate steps to end corruption as per measures tabled in the Assembly by Minister for Public Works G. Sudhakaran on Thursday in reply to a question.

The VACB has made the recommendations in the wake of the malpractices detected in the execution of works, transfer and postings of officials in the PWD during the previous UDF regime.

The proposal recommends use of different template plans pre-designed for a particular cause as in other States. Besides checking corruption, it would save time and help the officials as they only need to verify whether the measurements in the submitted plan tally with the approved design.

Instant repair of minor works or taking it up through Annual Maintenance Contract have been mooted to curb expenditure and malpractices. Instead of quantity-based payment for PWD works, the payment of bills should only be based on the quality of the work and after the clearance of quality test from the approved lab. Display of work details on the website of the PWD and on the site has been recommended to keep the citizens posted. In the case of transfers, the VACB has mooted that all PWD officers should be transferred to all wings like roads, bridges and National Highway every three years. Strengthening of Internal Vigilance by posting more technical staff has been recommended.

Mid-term, long-term plans

The VACB has suggested photographing and videographing of the works with visuals and other measuring equipment at the work site personally by the overseer. Technically qualified licensed engineers under the contractor and modern machinery should be insisted for the works. Contractors should be graded based on performance analysis.

