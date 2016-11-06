Minister for Law and Parliamentary Affairs A.K. Balan told the Assembly on Friday that the government had taken steps to ensure that Malayalam is used in government orders, circulars, letters and e-governance. Malayalam will be the administrative language, he said in reply to a submission by N. Jayaraj. Malayalam will be used in all courts under the High Court and it will be made compulsory from primary level classes to degree courses in the State. The implementation is being monitored by a committees under the Chief Minister and Chief Secretary. — Special Correspondent

Please Wait while comments are loading...