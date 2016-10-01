Cities » Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, October 1, 2016
Updated: October 1, 2016 05:43 IST

Steely edge to energy conservation

  • Staff Reporter
‘Energy balls’ introduce visitors to scientific principles at science museum

The Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM) here is all set to unveil a new exhibit — energy balls.

Aimed at familiarising visitors with the principle of energy conservation, the exhibit is clearly visible as one enters the museum premises.

A roller-coaster ride

Built using stainless steel at the museum’s own workshop, it introduces visitors to various scientific principles, and is akin to a roller coaster ride for balls.

Nylon balls of three-inch in diameter are lifted to a height of 5 m in two ways — one using a mechanism that operates like Archimedes’ screw and the other using chains — one almost opposite the other. Once the balls reach the top, they are dropped.

Energy conservation

These swiftly travel different paths —there are five routes for balls on one side and four for the other — down slopes, through crests and dips, a helical path, through what looks like a basket in a basketball court, making for a fascinating sight. During the journey of the balls, their potential energy in transformed into kinetic energy, and they perform tasks such as ringing bells and hitting a hammer on a metal plate, all demonstrating how the energy gained by the balls is converted to different energy forms, for instance sound energy.

The slopes, for example, are essential for the balls to keep travelling owing to friction.

If they traverse at the same height throughout, there will be no momentum, workshop foreman Ratheesh R. said.

Planetary motion

The balls’ journey through the helical path is akin to the planetary motion, Mr. Ratheesh says.

The balls travel the outside path slowly, but as they reach the inside paths, their speed increases. It also employs the principle of Newton’s cradle.

There are plans to incorporate musical pipes in the exhibit, with different sounds being produced when the balls hit pipes of different lengths, Mr. Ratheesh said.

As many as 25 balls will be used at a time in the exhibit, which has been built at a cost of Rs.3.93 lakh.

