Promoting entrepreneurship:Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan speaks after inaugurating the finale of Media One TV’s ‘Go Kerala’ campaign in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday

The State government will take steps to cut down on the delays in providing various licences and clearances to industries as part of its initiatives to improve the investment-friendly climate in the State, Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan has said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the finale of the Media One TV’s ‘Go Kerala’ campaign to promote entrepreneurship and investment in the State.

Aiding investment

“There already exists an investment-friendly climate in the State. We need to improve on that. The small-scale industries have immense possibilities. The department will focus on providing them the required basic infrastructure. The government will also provide security for the investors and protect their interests as long as their operations are legal,” he said.

He said that the State government would identify and make available land for investors. Steps to provide road, electricity and water facilities would also be taken into consideration.

“One of the major impediments here is that the fresh ideas of young entrepreneurs are not accepted. We will set up incubation centres under all the District Industries Centres,” said Mr. Jayarajan.

The Minister said that the Industries department would also soon have a marketing wing to market products from Kerala in national and international markets.

Minister for Local Self Governments K.T. Jaleel said the drawbacks in the existing building rules, which were creating bottle necks for investors, wouldl be solved.

“We are looking at a change in the process of applying for building permits. A pilot of the online process is being tried out in Kozhikode. The rigid demarcations as residential or commercial areas in master plans also need to be changed. Demarcating as mixed areas is more practical,” said Mr. Jaleel.

The ‘Go Kerala’ campaign was organised in collaboration with Malabar Gold and Diamonds.