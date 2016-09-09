In the eye of a controversy:Of the nearly 5,600 shakhas run by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh in the State, nearly 500 are run on temple premises.

RSS says it has seen bigger threats and is ready to face any consequences

The State government is actively considering to issue a circular to ban arms training and drills on premises of temples. The Devaswom Department has taken the lead to issue the circular as per the provisions of the Kerala Police Act.

Official sources said here on Thursday that the draft circular that had been cleared by the Law Department had been forwarded to the Home Department for its approval.

The order was not aimed at specifically imposing a ban on any organisation, but to prevent such activities in the precincts of places of worship, sources said.

Special Correspondent writes from Kozhikode: Unperturbed by the State government’s firm stand not to allow Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) ‘shakhas’ at Devaswom temple lands, RSS Kerala Prantha Karyavahak P. Gopalankutty has said that the organisation is ready to face any consequences in future.

He said here on Thursday that the RSS did not start ‘shakhas’ in the State because of temples.

“We are least concerned about the order. We have seen bigger threats when the former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi banned the RSS during the Emergency. And we had overcome the situation. But it is deplorable that a Chief Minister is leading a fascist tendency to curb the activities of the organisation in a democratic setup,” Mr. Gopalankutty said.

The RSS operates nearly 5,600 shakhas, including 1,200 weekly ones, in the State. Around 500 of these are run on temple premises. “Ever since the Left Democratic Front government came to power, it has been targeting the RSS. How many murders have taken place in Kannur district alone,” Mr. Gopalankutty said.

He said the RSS would move ahead with its nation-building exercise.

“We are not afraid of the government’s motive. Nothing will happen to the RSS,” he added.