Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac has said that demonetisation of high value currency notes will result in the State’s tax revenue falling by half.

Talking to reporters here on Thursday, Dr. Isaac said the State’s overall revenue could sustain a 25 per cent erosion this year on account of the currency crisis.

Salary withdrawal curbs

Salary disbursal may not be affected as bills could be passed and the amounts concerned transferred to the treasury accounts of employees.

However, given the restrictions imposed by the Centre, the employees would be able to withdraw only Rs.24,000 a month, he pointed out. sDr. Isaac said there was a sharp fall in registration fees. The chit schemes of the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) have also been hit.

Retail trade

Another major worry was the impact of demonetisation on retail trade. The government had anticipated a 19 per cent growth in tax revenue this year. Whether this would happen would have to be seen.

The decision to suspend lottery draws for a week would itself result in turnover on lottery ticket sale falling by Rs.300 crore.

The monthly turnover from lottery ticket sale might well fall by half to Rs.2,000 crore, he said.