The State government has issued orders sanctioning the launch of a public welfare fund, named Chief Minister’s ‘Jana Santhwana Fund,’ for mobilising funds for improving infrastructure for marginalised populations and for their welfare.

The scheme will be fully managed by the Finance Department. The Chief Minister will be its ex-officio Chairman and the Finance Minister, ex officio Vice Chairman. The contributions towards the scheme may be remitted directly to the account of the Principal Secretary (Finance) or through a DD/cheque to the Finance Department. The applications for aid under the scheme should be made to the Finance Department (Funds), which will be sent for scrutiny to District Collectors.