Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Kummanam Rajasekharan has accused the State government of pushing the people to the brink of a food crisis by delaying the implementation of the Food Security Act.

Mr. Rajasekharan said in a statement here on Thursday that the United Democratic Front (UDF) government and the present Left Democratic Front (LDF) government are ignoring the repeated directions of the Central government to implement the Act.

This would push the State to a food crisis and the worst-hit would be the families above the poverty level. They would have to spend Rs.22.54 a kg for procuring rice that was available for Rs.8.30 a kg. Owing to the delay in implementing the Act, the price of wheat would go up by Rs.9 a kg.