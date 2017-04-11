State connecting with public online: Nitin Saluja

more-in

Even as the State has lagged behind others in embracing new media as a tool for effective governance, social media expert Nitin Saluja feels that the government of Kerala is headed in the right direction as it has embarked on a mission to recover lost ground and connect with the public online.

Mr. Saluja, who is the Policy Programs Manager for India and South Asia in Facebook, is on a visit to the State capital to participate in a workshop to impart training to public relations officials in various departments on social media.

The training programme organised by the State government follows similar ones organised by the Central government and the governments of Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, says Mr. Saluja during an interaction with The Hindu on the sidelines of the event.

“Each State has its unique way of sharing content in the respective regional language. Facebook has been proved to be an effective tool in reaching out to local masses and sharing information. Governments across the world have been realising the need of being on social media platforms because that is where the citizens are. This is particularly evident at a time when smartphones alone can play a massive role in shaping the narrative,” he pointed out.

Mr. Saluja, who had been part of the team that led the social media strategy of the Centre’s Digital India programme, said that the State government could utilise Facebook as an effective channel to share preparedness tips and keep the public informed with real-time, location-specific information in case of an emergency.

“With several non-resident Keralites settled in Middle East countries including the UAE, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, the State government could reach out to them during exigencies or in general. On the other hand, the platform enabled the overseas Indians to connect to their hometowns,” Mr. Saluja said.

“Mr. Vijayan has been able to connect with the public by posting policy decisions, clarifications, videos and by making use of recent Facebook features such as notes. Effectively, it has taken him closer to the people,” he said.

While the CM and some Ministers were verified users, Facebook will undertake the verification process of the official profiles of other departments after the requests are routed through the Public Relations Department that will serve as a nodal authority for the purpose.