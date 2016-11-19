Proficiency in English is a must to perform well in any job sector, former Chief Secretary and member of the administrative reforms commission C.P. Nair has said. Proficiency in general knowledge and English are essential for success in modern times, he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Malayalam website and Facebook and Twitter accounts of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights here on Friday.

Mr. Nair released the operations manual for local self-government institutions. Commission chairperson Shobha Koshy, who presided over the function, spoke about the many activities taken up by the commission for children’s welfare.

Mr. Nair presented certificates and cash awards of Rs.10,000, Rs.7,500, and Rs.5,000, respectively, to the top three winners of the State-level quiz organised in association with IT@School in connection with the Child Rights Week celebrations.

Commission members, Unicef representative Akhila Radhakrishnan, select schoolchildren, and those working for child rights protection took part.