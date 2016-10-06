Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurating Crossroad, a portmanteau film that brings together 11 prominent women actors as protagonists, in the city on Wednesday.

Crossroad, a portmanteau film that brings together 11 prominent women actors as protagonists, was inaugurated and switched on by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Wednesday.

Presented by the Forum for Better Films, the anthology of 11 films focusses on women. All but one of the films is directed by established film-makers; the newcomer being Nayana Sooryan.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said Malayalam cinema was eight decades old. It had also earned recognition in world cinema. A number of people had contributed to this – those who were dead and those still alive.

Crossroad, he said, was the start of a novel experiment in Malayalam cinema. It was an attempt to string together 10 small films, on the canvas of a big film. The format had been experimented with before. What made Crossroad noteworthy was that all the segments in the film dealt with the lives of women.

Mr. Vijayan also urged film-makers to focus on subjects that benefited society.

Film-maker Lenin Rajendran said the Forum for Better Films was planning another venture.

Preliminary work had begun on planning a portmanteau film based on eight stories written by eight modern writers.

The film, to be directed by eight film-makers, will get under way in December. The directors will include Jayaraj, Blessy, and Abrid Shine, besides new film-makers, he said.

Crossroad will be ready for a Vishu release, he said. The 11 stories in the anthology were discussed and selected by the film-makers together, Mr. Rajendran said.

Kamal, Chairman, Kerala Chalachitra Academy, said Crossroad was the first venture of a forum that stood for good cinema. What set it apart was that it had women protagonists and dealt with problems faced by women.

He said the age of the protagonists in the films spanned a wide spectrum.

Film-makers Sibi Malayil, Dr. Biju, and Sashi Paravoor, Kerala State Film Development Corporation Managing Director Deepa Nair, actors Kanchana, Priyanka Nair, Shruthy Menon, and Manasa were present.