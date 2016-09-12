The Sri Chithira Thirunal Park at Fort, for long the waste dumping yard for the whole area, has now got a much-needed facelift.

The renovation of the park, as part of the city Corporation’s project to transform such public places that have fallen into disuse, is now complete. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the renovated park on Monday.

One of the oldest parks in the city, it got its name from the bronze statue of Chithira Thirunal that stands here. With the park turning into a waste dump, miscreants had stolen some parts attached to the statue’s base a few years ago.

The fumes from burning the waste has also been causing difficulties to the visitors to the Pattom Thanupillai Memorial Children’s Library situated inside the park.

The space, spread over 94 cents, now has an open air auditorium, jogging area, parking space, a garden, and a fountain. The ground has been paved with interlocking tiles, and slabs have been arranged for visitors to sit and relax.

“The park was renovated at a cost of Rs.80 lakh from the Corporation’s plan fund. Our aim was to turn this into a public space that could be used for a variety of purposes. The new open air auditorium can be used for hosting public functions. A green room has also been constructed adjacent to it. The parking area could be used to park around 150-200 bikes and 25 cars. This could be useful to those visiting the temples and shopping area nearby. The statue has also been given a facelift and arrangements have been made to protect it,” says R. Satheesh Kumar, Chairperson of the Town Planning Standing Committee.

The Corporation will also appoint a security guard and a gardener to ensure proper upkeep of the space. A by-law is now being worked out to decide on the clauses for renting out the open air auditorium for public functions. A ‘fresh-up’ centre at a cost of Rs.40 lakh is also being planned in the area.

The renovation work on the Kowdiar Park is currently progressing.