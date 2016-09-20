Candidates may cancel admission without paying damages till 5 p.m. today

Candidates who wish to cancel the admission they received to MBBS/BDS courses in government/government-controlled self-financing/private self-financing medical/dental colleges can do so till 5 p.m. on September 20 by procuring the TC and other related documents from the college concerned.

A press note issued by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) here on Monday said such students need not pay the liquidated damages stipulated in the prospectus. At the same time, candidates seeking cancellation of admission after 5.30 p.m. on September 20 should pay liquidated damages of Rs.10 lakh for MBBS course and Rs.5 lakh for the BDS course. Such students would also be banned from writing the entrance examination conducted by the CEE for two years.

Spot allotments would be held at 10 a.m. on September 22 to fill vacancies in government seats in government/government-controlled self-financing/private self-financing medical/dental colleges after September 20. It would be held at the old auditorium of the Medical College Hospital here.

If students who are admitted to a course get another allotment during spot allotment, the seat they vacated would also be immediately filled. For the same course, no change would be allowed from one government college to another or from one self-financing college to another. Transfer would be allowed from one course to another or to and from from a self-financing college to a government college for the same course. Candidates who have not received admission for any course should present the TC and original copies of certificates during the spot allotment. Those who have secured admission for any course/college other than through a CEE allotment should produce a ‘no objection certificate’ from the college.

Candidates getting newly allotted to government medical colleges should pay Rs.25,000, those getting allotment to government dental colleges should pay Rs.23,000, and those getting allotment to a self-financing medical/dental college should pay Rs.10,000 in the name of the CEE at the venue itself. The rest should be paid at the college during admission.

Students should be personally present for the spot allotment, the press note said. For details, log on towww.cee-kerala.orgon the night of the September 20.