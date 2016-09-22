The spot allotment for filling up vacancies in MBBS/BDS courses in government/government-controlled self-financing/private self-financing medical/dental colleges scheduled at 10 a.m. on September 20 has been postponed to September 24.

There is no change in the venue of the spot allotment. Details of the vacant seats and the last rank up to which candidates can take part in the spot allotment would be published by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations later.

The last date for candidates who received allotment to MBBS/BDS courses, as per the allotment on September 18, to join the colleges has been extended to 5 p.m. on September 22.