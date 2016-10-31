The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations will hold a spot allotment on Monday for vacant seats in Ayurveda, homoeopathy, and Unani courses and in allied medical courses such as agriculture, forestry, veterinary and fisheries.

A press note issued here said the spot allotment would begin at 9.30 a.m. at the old auditorium on the Medical College Hospital premises. The 42 government seats in the newly sanctioned Ollur Vaidyarathnam Ayurveda College would also be filled up in this spot admission.

The authorities of institutions included in the spot allotment should present at the venue mentioned. Details of vacancies in each course have been given on the websitewww.cee-kerala.org, the press note added.