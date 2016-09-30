Spot admissions to fill MBBS and BDS seats under various quota and in different colleges would take place at the old auditorium of the Government Medical College here at 10 a.m. on Friday.

A press note issued here on Friday by the office of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations said spot admissions would cover the 11 MBBS seats returned to the State from the all-India quota and one vacant seat in the State quota, and 50 seats in the Sree Gokulam Medical College. It would also cover 24 dental seats returned from the all-India quota, vacant two seats in the State quota, and 25 State quota seats at the Sree Sankara Dental College, Akathumuri, Varkala.

Students whose names figure on the medical rank lists published by the Commissioner and those who have the necessary qualifications can participate in the spot admissions. Those who have already secured admission in private self-financing medical and dental colleges are not eligible to participate in the spot admissions. Details can be had from the Commission’s website, the press note said.