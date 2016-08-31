Vice President M. Hamid Ansari at the 90th birth anniversary celebrations of Santhigiri Ashram founder Karunakara Guru at Pothencode on Tuesday. Swami Gururatnam Jnana Thapaswi and Swami Chaithanya Jnana Thapaswi of the ashram, Governor P. Sathasivam and Rajya Sabha Deputy ChairmanP.J. Kurien are seen.— Photo: S. Mahinsha

Vice President M. Hamid Ansari has stressed the role of spiritual strength in overcoming hardships. Through spirituality, one can make introspections and provide highest priority for the welfare of others around him, he has said.

Mr. Ansari was inaugurating the 90{+t}{+h}birth anniversary celebrations of Santhigiri Ashram founder Karunakara Guru on the premises of the ashram at Pothencode, near here, on Tuesday.

Pointing out that spirituality had helped many in overcoming trauma, Mr. Ansari said it could make people evaluate their lives and gradually change them for the better. “There is growing acceptance that spiritual and contemplative practices are associated with better health and wellbeing. Many spiritual traditions have a long history of using contemplative practices to increase compassion, empathy, attention as well as mental and physical wellbeing,” he said.

Similarities

He drew similarities among various religions with respect to the practice of meditation. The parallelisms were striking even if rituals or modalities of enunciation might vary, he pointed out.

Mr. Ansari also emphasised the importance of practising yoga in reducing stress, regulating blood pressure and increasing wellbeing.

Many spiritual traditions, he added, also encouraged participation in a community. “Spiritual fellowship, such as going to a temple, attending church, collective prayers or a meditation group can be sources of social support, which may provide a sense of belonging, security and community.”

The Vice President commended the efforts undertaken by the ashram in the sectors of health care and education, particularly in the development of traditional Ayurvedic practices. Governor P. Sathasivam delivered the presidential address.

Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha P.J. Kurien; Forest Minister K. Raju; A. Sampath, MP; C. Divakaran, MLA; sociologist Bindeshwar Pathak; Santhigiri Ashram organising secretary Swami Gururatnam Jnana Thapaswi; and general secretary Swami Chaithanya Jnana Thapaswi; were present.