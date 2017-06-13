Special fever ward at MCH

more-in

The Government Medical College Hospital here has converted its ward 22 into a special fever ward with about 40 beds.

There will be no “floor patients” in this ward, where cleanliness and hygiene will be the watch word, an official press release issued by the MCH authorities said.

Mosquito nets

Every bed will be protected with treated or medicated mosquito nets. Additional measures such as fogging the premises are being taken to check the population of adult mosquitoes.

A fever ICU will also function to deliver appropriate care to patients who are in a serious condition.

The MCH authorities had called a meeting of various heads of departments following a direction from the Health Minister to open a fever ward in the hospital. The ward was opened after redeploying the lab, cleaning, and pharmacy sector employees to service the ward.

The outpatient clinics at the MCH have been nearly bursting at the seams with hundreds of fever patients coming in daily.

While some fever patients were being put up in the general wards, only those with confirmed viral fever which requires special attention will be accommodated in the fever ward.

Clean mission

Meanwhile, the attempts of authorities to keep the MCH campus clean through intensive cleanliness drives and campaign are being defeated because of the issues of overcrowding and also because of the lack of civic sense of those accompanying the patients to the hospital.

Intensive campus-cleaning drives to prevent and check the spread of infectious diseases became a regular feature here a couple of years ago, when it was found that the MCH was the epicentre of many local dengue outbreaks in which the affected were mostly doctors and house surgeons.

Despite awareness campaigns on infectious diseases and the need to keep the campus clean, people continue to dispose of garbage carelessly and discard plastic covers and bottles in drains.

The MCH authorities said that by consulting the State Warehousing Corporation, measures were also being taken to get rid of pests and rodents on the campus.