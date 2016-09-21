The 40th edition of the Soorya Festival, the biggest art and cultural event in the State, is all set to begin on Wednesday.

The 111-day long event will see the participation of over 2,000 artistes from all over India.

Over five months, the art buffs of the city will be treated to a variety of programmes, including film, dance, music and theatre festivals, as well as painting and photography exhibitions.

The fest will open with a mega show titled ‘Ganesham,’ at 6.45 p.m. at Tagore Theatre. Directed by Soorya Krishnamoorthy, the show will feature performances by almost 50 artistes, including Lakshmi Gopalaswami, Dakshina Vaidyanathan, Pratheeksha Kashi and Anjana Shah.

The Soorya Film Festival will be held from September 22 to 30 at the Cobank auditorium, and will feature an eclectic collection of movies from the Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Arunachal, Bengali, Marathi and Bodo languages.

Classical concerts by K. J. Yesudas and Nithyasree Mahadevan, and performances by Shobhana, Lakshmi Gopalaswami (both Bharatanatyam), Manju Warrier (Kuchipudi), Sharmila Mukerji (Odissi) and Madhumita Roy (Kathak) are the highlights of the Soorya Dance and Music festival, to be held from October 1 to 10 at the AKG Centre and Cobank Auditorium.

The National Theatre Fest, to be held from October 11 to 20, will feature plays by groups from Thrissur, Malappuram, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, as well as Pondicherry, Tanjore and Bangalore.

Jalsa Ghar, a fest of Hindustani musical concerts by singers such as Pandit Ramesh Narayan, Gayathri, Manjari, Umbayee, Shahbas Aman and more will be held at the YMCA Auditorium from October 21 to 31.

Other highlights of the festival include an international painting exhibition showcasing the works of 40 artists from nine countries, ‘Parampara,’ a tribute by prominent classical dancers to their teachers, ‘Meet the Masters,’ an exhibition of films by Adoor Gopalakrishnan and a Ramayanam-themed dance festival by Priyadarshini Govind and her team from Kalakshetra, Chennai.

An elocution fest is the new addition to the show this year.

'My saviour', a mega bible show directed by Soorya Krishnamoorthy will mark the end of the festival on January 11.