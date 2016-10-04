The government has asked the solar commission to extend its term, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the House on Monday in a written reply to a question by K.V. Vijayadas. A total of 1,05,44,163 vehicles have been registered in the State till August 2016. This includes 66,93,563 two-wheelers, 22,29,453 light motor vehicles, 1,52,448 heavy motor vehicles and 14,68,699 other vehicles, Transport Minister A. K. Saseendran informed P. C. George. Till August 2016, an average of 3,319 accidents have been occurring in the State every month, according to the figures of the State Crime Records Bureau. The money spent by the government in purchasing anti-rabies vaccination for various government hospitals across the State has been going up steadily.

