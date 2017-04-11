Social media is a corrective force: CM

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has emphasised the role of social media in functioning as a corrective force for the traditional media. He also said that the new media is necessary for ensuring transparency and an effective administration.

Inaugurating a workshop for public relations officials in the government, titled ‘Social media for effective governance,’ here on Monday, Mr. Vijayan pointed out that most departments were yet to embrace social media despite being instructed to utilise the possibilities of social networking platforms.

Usage restricted

Moreover, the few departments which have been utilising them have restricted their usage to merely disseminating information and were yet to gather public opinion and suggestions of policies.

According to him, social media platforms such as Facebook and blogs have been instrumental in making available Malayalam content online.

Many users also took to the internet to display their creative works.

He, however, lamented the prevailing digital divide in which several people residing in rural areas were yet to enjoy the benefits of such advancements.

Net availability

Among the projects that have been formulated by the government to address the situation are those to ensure internet availability for all sections.

In fact, the State is the first in the country to enact a law that held internet accessibility as a basic right.

While social media must be ideally utilised for the development of the society, there were many who sought to whip up communal tensions and exploit women and children through an unhealthy use of the platform. Cybercrimes were being viewed with utmost seriousness by the government, Mr. Vijayan pointed out.

Pointing out that ‘half truths were more dangerous than falsehoods,’ the Chief Minister said that propaganda of certain groups were often protected, while others were being selectively targeted under the pretext of maintaining community standards by social networking platforms.

Equal rights

Equal rights must be ensured while implementing policies in the new media, he said.

Nitin Saluja, Policy programs manager, South and Central Asia, Facebook; Mohit Yadav, Director, Ministry of External Affairs; Satyajeet Rajan, Principal Secretary, Information and Public Relations Department; and I&PRD Director K. Ampady also spoke on the occasion.