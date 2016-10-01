The Social Forestry wing of the Forest Department will spearhead a community environment care initiative as part of the Eco-Steward programme on October 2.

The programme is being organised in tandem with Gandhi Jayanti and Wildlife Week. The initiative, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Sunday, intends to involve at least a member of each household in keeping public places free of garbage.

Neighbourhood groups and other voluntary organisations will gather in each locality for the clean-up drive. The Assistant Conservator of Forests, Social Forestry, will coordinate the efforts in each district and facilitate participation of interested institutions. In all eco-tourism sites, Vana Samrakshana Samithis (VSS) or Eco-Development Committees (EDC) will carry out the endeavour. Details can be obtained by contacting Sajeesh Kumar, Assistant Conservator of Forests, Social Forestry, at 9447979156.