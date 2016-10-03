The ward-level meetings as part of the preparation of the city Corporation’s Smart City proposal began on Sunday.
In a meeting presided over by Mayor V.K. Prasanth in the Kazhakuttam ward, Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) faculty member Sadana Rajan made a presentation on Smart City.
Ward-level meetings were organised at various other wards of the Corporation, led by standing committee chairpersons and councillors.
