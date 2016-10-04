: As many as 25 volunteers received training on Monday to conduct orientation sessions on the Smart City Mission at the ward-level meetings to be held from October 1 to 10 as part of preparing the city Corporation’s Smart City proposal.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the web portalwww.tvmcity.inwhere the public can submit their ideas for the Smart City proposal. Other social media initiatives for engaging the citizens include the Facebook page Smart Trivandrum, the Whatsapp number 8281498001 and the e-mail ID smartcitytvm@gmail.com.

Entries to the logo and tagline contests for the proposal may be sent to the given email ID or submitted directly at the Corporation by October 3.

Entries for the essay competitions for school and college-going students as well as the public will be accepted till October 13.

A painting competition for school-going students will be organised on October 8, for which registration is open till October 4.