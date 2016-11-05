Consultant will be finalised by November 23, says Mayor

: The city Corporation will invite Request for Proposal (RFP) from all the 48 firms on the Union government’s empanelled list to finalise the consultant to support the preparation of the city Corporation’s Smart City proposal.

The proposals already submitted have been cancelled following a directive of the high-power steering committee that met in the presence of Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand here on Friday.

Mayor V.K. Prasanth said though only financial bids from six consultants that submitted the RFPs remained to be opened, it was decided to start the selection process afresh. “Some of the firms that responded to the RFPs were not on the list of 11 firms published by the Union Ministry of Urban Development for the region. To avoid any legal issues, it was decided to invite RFPs from all 48 firms.”

The new RFPs can be submitted from Saturday up to November 19. The technical screening will be held on November 21, and the consultant will be finalised by November 23, the Mayor told The Hindu .

Controversy

The selection of the consultant had run into controversy after irregularities were detected in the process of inviting bids. The Corporation could either have gone in for the empanelled list of 48 firms or the 11 firms chosen for the region. The State Mission Management Unit (SMMU) for assisting the Corporation in the selection process sent RFPs by e-mail to 15 empanelled institutions, short-listed on the basis of certain guidelines. However, some of these were not on the list of 11 firms. Of the firms to which RFPs were sent, six responded positively. Though the final selection was to be done on Wednesday, it was deferred.