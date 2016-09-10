Airlines effect a steep hike in fares from West Asian destinations to State

Low-cost carriers and scheduled airlines have effected a steep hike in airfares from various destinations in West Asia to the three international airports in Kerala in view of high demand from Non-Resident Keralites (NoRKs) during the Bakrid and Onam season.

The fares have been increased under dynamic pricing. In view of the high demand for seats to Kerala from this weekend, low-cost carriers are competing with the scheduled airlines to offer seats at a premium. The fare hike has hit labourers and low-income NoRKs working in various countries in West Asia who depend on the budget carriers to reach home during Bakrid on September 12 and Onam on September 14.

While an economy class seat from Thiruvananthapuram via Mumbai to New York and back to the State capital by Air India flight costs Rs.67,000, a single journey from Dammam to Thiruvananthapuram on September 10 on SriLankan is priced at Rs.42,300. On September 17, SriLankan is charging Rs.57,000 for an economy seat from here to Dammam.

In the Thiruvananthupram-Dammam sector, Jet Air is charging Rs.41,1000 and Air Arabia Rs.54,100 on September 10. For return journey to Dammam, economy class tickets are available on September 17 by Jet Air for Rs.57,900 and for Rs.73,345 on Air Arabia, a low-cost carrier.

An economy class ticket in Air Arabia from Riyadh to Thiruvananthapuram on September 10 is priced at Rs.54,179 and Rs.83,124 from Thiruvananthapuram to Riyadh on September 17. FlyDubai, a no-frills airline based in Dubai, is charging Rs.39,585 on the same sector. The fare on Air India is Rs.47,497 from Riyadh to the State capital and Rs.58,900 for return journey.

On the Dubai-Thriuvananthapuram sector, Indigo is charging Rs.32,645, SriLankan Rs.46,900 for an economy class ticket on September 10. Seats are not available on the flights of Emirates.

The fares have been hiked by the airlines from Abu Dhabi, Kuwait, Doha and Bahrain to the three airports of the State. The low-cost carriers were charging Rs.5,000 to and from Sharjah and Dubai and Rs.12,000 for and to from Bahrain, Kuwait, Doha, Riyadh and Dammam.

Interestingly, seats, especially in the most sought-after economy class, are available on the flights despite the hike in fares.

Pleas in vain

Repeated pleas by the NoRKs, their associations and the State government to the airlines not to hike fares have fallen on deaf ears.

President of the Kerala Association of Travel Agents K.V. Muralidharan said the airlines were looting the flyers during Bakrid and Onam. The DGCA can only bring the airlines those who are collecting exorbitant fares to book and help the NoRKs, he added.