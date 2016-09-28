BJP former State president V. Muraleedharan has sought the resignation of Health Minister K.K. Shylaja for helping self-financing medical colleges and alleged that the United Democratic Front’s (UDF) agitation to reduce the fee is a ploy to save the managements.

Mr. Muraleedharan told reporters here on Tuesday that the government had completely yielded to the interests of the managements by delegating them the authority for counselling and admission. This amounted to subversion of the verdict of the five-member Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court which plugged the loopholes for private managements to admit students on their own.