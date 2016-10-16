The State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has sought an explanation from the State Health Secretary before November 3 about a complaint it received that in many government hospitals, the treatment in emergency wing was being not offered free of cost.

The complainant claimed that in many cases of emergencies, it would be the police or neighbours who would be taking the patient to the casualty wing, but that very often, payment has to be made for treatment and investigations. The complainant also claimed that patients who reached the emergency wing without relatives or family were unable to undergo investigations like MRI/CT scan.

—Special Correspondent